Donald Milton Barber of Salem, MA passed away on Friday morning August 16, 2019. He was 86 years-old. Don was born on March 25, 1933 in Troy, NY to Milton and Marian Barber. He was the last born of three sons. Growing up in Troy, Don attended public schools graduating Lansingburg High School in 1951. After high school he enrolled at Union College in Schenectady, NY where he graduated with a dual major in History and Economics, as a member of ROTC and awarded a Fellowship to Brown University. Marrying Janice Elaine Brown in November 1955, the couple became the parents of three children, Graham Lansing Barber, Donald Christopher Barber and Elizabeth Anne Barber. The family moved from Troy, NY to Marblehead, MA in spring 1967 where they resided until 1994. Don and Jan moved to Salem, MA in 1994. Don was an avid fisherman with a particular love of fly fishing. He was a master at fly tying, loved baseball, the New England Patriots and most of all his family. Don is survived by his wife, three children and grandchildren, Ilida, Lillian, Nathaniel and Olivia. A family funeral service was held at Berube Funeral Home in Salem, MA on August 22, 2019.
Published in The Salem Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019