The Reverend Jo-An Bott, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital after an illness. She was born in Salem and raised in Beverly, the daughter of Thomas H. and Ruth M. (Johnson) Bott, Jr. and had lived most of her life in Worcester. Jo-An graduated from Beverly High School in 1944. She graduated magna cum laude at Mount Holyoke College in 1948 and from Union Theological & Columbia University in 1949. She was a teacher of the Bible at Wasatch Academy in Utah and Chatham Hall in Virginia. She started her pre-doctoral work at the University of Chicago Divinity School and completed her doctorate at Clark University, Worcester, MA. Jo-An was one of the first female Presbyterian ministers ordained in 1960. She was a licensed and certified social worker in Massachusetts. She was the associate university pastor at Westminster Foundation in Iowa City and was an associate executive director at the Worcester YWCA. She also worked with the Salvation Army, Worcester State Hospital, the former Worcester City Hospital and many other organizations. She co-owned Jay-Kay Quilters with her good friend, Kathleen Gooding. Jo-An was the Pastor at Trinity Congregational Church in Fitchburg for many years. After retiring, she continued her mission as a visiting pastor at various churches throughout Worcester County. Over the years Jo-An was best known as an educator as well as an activist for womens rights. She fought against institutional racism, supported and developed many programs for the elderly, and also worked for countless organizations locally, regionally and nationally. As an active feminist, Jo-An fought for equal rights for all. She was a participant in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Selma March in 1965. Her presence will be deeply missed by many. After celebrating her 50th anniversary of her Ordination and many years of community service, Jo-An semi retired to her cottage at Briarwood Retirement Community in Worcester in 2010. She is survived by her two brothers, Thomas Bott and his wife, Ann Bott of Charlotte, NC and Torrington, CT and David Bott, Sr. and his companion, Joan Tierney of Topsfield; three nieces, Vicki Bott of Charlotte, NC, Joyce Bott of Charlotte, NC and Susan Bott and her husband, Matthew Munafo of Marblehead; two nephews, Andrew T. Bott of North Adams, MA and David Bott, Jr. and his partner, Mark Damsell of New York City; her grand-nieces, Ada, Grace, Ruthie and Janelyn; her grand-nephew, Andrew J. Bott; her partner, Elise Kreiger of Worcester; and her dear friend, Susan Arraje of Worcester. A celebration of life for the Reverend Jo-An Bott will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at the United Congregational Church, 6 Institute Road, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Abby House Inc., 52 High Street, Worcester, MA 10609, to the Seminarian Scholarship Fund, c/o Central MA Association Office, 6 Institute Road, Box 5, Worcester, MA 01609, or to the United Congregational Church, 6 Institute Road, Worcester, MA 01609. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneral home.com.
Published in The Salem Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019