Leonard E. 'Lennie' Amero, of Gloucester, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer, at Hathorne Hill in Danvers. He was 79. Born in Ipswich, he was the son of the late Earl and Pauline 'Moulty' (Sloan) Amero. Lennie was raised in Essex, and often described his upbringing as a 'Huckleberry Finn childhood'. where he roamed the town with the country roads and the Essex River as his playground. He graduated from Gloucester High School in 1958 and attended the New England Linotype School in Boston, which led to a lifelong career in printing and newspapers. In 1963, Lennie joined the U.S. Army and in 1964, he was sent to Darmstadt, Germany, to work at the European office of the armed forces newspaper, Stars and Stripes. It was where he spent some of his happiest years, making lifelong friends and fully embracing life in Europe. He spent weekends chasing the Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit, often interviewing well- known drivers of the day -- including world champions Graham Hill, Emerson Fittipaldi and Mario Andretti -- for rival military newspaper Overseas Weekly. In his words, 'it was like cheating on the Globe while dating the Herald.' In 1967 he met future wife Cindy, who had come over from London to work at Stars and Stripes as a typesetter. They married in 1968 in London and had many adventures together all over Europe. They started a family in Germany and then lived in England before moving to the United States in 1978. Lennie loved England like a second home, and delighted in the British sense of humor, as well as their football, television and film. His love affair with Europe endured throughout his life. Once back home, Lennie worked for the North Shore Weeklies newspaper group in Ipswich, ultimately retiring from subsequent successor GateHouse Media in 2010. Throughout his career, he witnessed firsthand the impact technology had on the newspaper industry. From his early beginnings working with movable type in the print shop at Gloucester High School, to mastering desktop publishing software QuarkXpress to produce newspapers, his expertise spanned 55 years of working with the printed word. Lennie was a man of many interests and hobbies | a true 'bon vivant.' He had a great imagination and sense of humor, and loved creating characters and nicknames as a founding partner of the L.E. Amero Literary Foundation, a tiny division of George Mammoth Productions. Lennie was also an avid collector of found objects, and a master poker and pool player. He loved Gloucester High School football and followed the team faithfully through the years. He had opinions on everything from the consistency of clam chowder (not too thick) to who should manage the Red Sox (no experience necessary), and could find a shred of humor in almost any situation. Perhaps most of all, Lennie loved his family and close friends, celebrating accomplishments and special occasions along the way by creating custom cards branded with his unique humor. Most notable was his annual (and somewhat infamous) Christmas card, the receipt of which was nervously anticipated by many every year. He loved movies and had eclectic tastes, but in later life watching classic movies brought him great joy. Lennie is survived by daughters Alison (Amero) Hawkins and her husband Niall of Wenham, and Elizabeth Amero of Gloucester; grandchildren Griffin, Callum and Darcy Hawkins of Wenham; his former wife Cindy Amero of Gloucester; siblings Joyce Amero of Gloucester, J.B. Amero of Gloucester, Linda Amero and her partner Hank Turgeon of Gloucester, Dennis 'Fly' Amero and his wife Donna of Gloucester, and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends near and far, all of whom deeply mourn his passing. As well as his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, David Amero. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, Gloucester. Information and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date, and burial will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA or www.ca
peannanimalaid. org. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the many health care professionals who cared for Lennie over the years, especially the nurses at Hathorne Hill and Beverly Hospital.