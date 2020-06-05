In the beloved memory of Lorraine Virginia Keane, 90, we recognize the truly joyous life that she lived. A life that started with her birth on April 22, 1929 to her parents Harry and Marion Thompson, joining her brother Harry, and sisters Grace, Dorothy, and Sally. Lorraine spent her early years growing up in Manchester, Massachusetts where she enjoyed her love for the ocean and outdoors. Lorraine, like her father, who was a professional Tennis player, shined in athletics. Her family was long members of the Essex country club, where she was a superb player on the tennis court and golf course. These talents led to many achievements that included becoming the club champion at Tedesco Country club. Lorraines competitive spirit endured long into her life playing lots of matches with her friends and family at the Manchester Bath and Tennis Club, one of her favorite places. Lorraine was also a highly motivated young woman that attended Katherine Gibbs, secretarial school, becoming well educated in short hand! This led her to spending many years as a secretary at Union hospital working for Dr. Rotna and Dr. Goldberg in Swampscott. If you ever knew Lorraine you knew she loved a night out on the town. Her convivial and inviting personality led to her having great times with her friends and family. John Keane, an accountant and lawyer, and Lorraine married and settled down in the town of Marblehead, Mass where they had three loving children Jackie, John, and Dennis. Lorraine in her later life took on the role of "Nana" to her four grandchildren Matthew, Elizabeth, Catherine, and Cameron. Her most endearing memories included living with Matthew, Elizabeth, and Catherine, and spending holidays with Cameron. Lorraine had many adventures in her long and full life. These included her trips abroad to Italy and the historic Roland-Garros French open. She also spent many years in Naples, Florida, later returning home to Marblehead to spend time with her grandchildren. Lorraine was predeceased by her parents Harry and Marion Thompson, daughter Jacqueline Gawrys of Marblehead her son John "Jake" Keane of Newburyport and Fort Myers, her brother Harry and sister-in-law Bernice Thompson of Manchester, her sister Dorothy and brother-in-law Joseph Waszak of Chelmsford, and her sister Grace and brother-in-law George Cooper of Beverly. She is survived by her son Dennis and daughter-in-law Suzanne Keane of Mashpee, and grandson Cameron Keane of Boston, and her daughter in law Pamela Broderick and grandchildren Matthew Keane of Salem, Catherine Keane of San Francisco, CA, and Elizabeth and Zach Keane Stern of Wilson, WY, who recently blessed Lorraine with her first great grandchild, John Wolf Keane Stern. She is also survived by her sister Sally and brother-in-law Peter Carney of Dedham. Lorraine was loved by everyone and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please call or facetime your loved ones and donations can be made to a local food bank. To send a condolence to the family please visit www. BerubeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Salem Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.