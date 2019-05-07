|
Paul Allen Bates, long-term resident of Ipswich MA, passed away on April 19, 2019 at age 79. He was born and raised in Nashua, NH and graduated from Nashua High in 1956 and UNH in 1961. Bing, as he was known by his many elderly relatives, was a model train enthusiast and an avid reader with a penchant for science fiction. In the mid-1950s, at the beginning of the space travel boom, he was the first person in line at City Hall to sign up to be a potential astronaut. Paul was a world traveler for many years with many stories to tell. Upon returning to the US, he opened The Inferno, an iconic college bar in Newmarket NH. Most of his adult life, however, he settled into teaching the social sciences at private schools and North Shore Community College. He became a prolific collector of old toys, stamps, coins, books, model trains and miscellanea. He is survived by his two sisters, Candy Allard of FL and Judy Graves of NC, two nie- ces, Maya Bireley of RI and Tracy Allard of TX and one nephew, Rebel Allard of NH. Paul was always a loner and a bit eccentric; he shunned technology and often preferred the company of cats over most humans. If you would like to honor Pauls memory, please adopt a cat. He would love that. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or public memorial service; if you want to leave a comment or share a memory, go to: www.directcremation seacoast.com..
Published in The Salem Gazette from May 7 to May 14, 2019