|
|
Ann E. Andrews, 70, of Buzzards Bay, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Falmouth Hospital. She was the wife of Michael J. Andrews. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late John and Jeanette (Kohler) Payne. A longtime resident of Dedham, she previously lived in Taunton before moving to Buzzards Bay 20 years ago. Mrs. Andrews worked in the sales and marketing department for Calorique in West Wareham. Survivors include her husband; her sons, Anthony Mancini of Weymouth and John Mancini and his wife Lori of Attleboro; and her grandchildren, Antonio and Vincent Mancini. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Wareham. Donations in her memory may be made to the Friends of the Bourne Council on Aging, P.O. Box 144, Buzzards Bay, MA 02532. To leave a message of condolence visit:www.ccgfuneral home.com
Published in Sandwich Broadsider from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019