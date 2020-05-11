|
Celia Assiran (Davidson) May 22, 1922. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Celia Assiran (Davidson) a resident of Symphony Square of Bala Cynwyd, PA passed away, due to complications of the Corona Virus, peacefully on May 7, 2020 only fifteen days from her 98th birthday. Celia was born in Boston and lived in the West End on Allen Street with her parents Max and Lillian Davidson where her father owned a meat market for years. She had a strong interest in music beginning in her childhood and continuing throughout her life. She was a violinist and performed in local and regional symphonies including the Cape Cod Symphony and the Sarasota Symphony. She was married to Philip Assiran in 1947 and moved to Taunton, MA where they lived for many years spending their summers initially in Onset, MA and then in Falmouth, MA. In later years they moved permanently to Falmouth, MA and spent their winters in Long boat Key, FL where she continued her passion for music. Celia and her husband Philip were also sailing enthusiasts spending many summers sailing in Cape Cod. In addition to her love of music and the arts throughout her life she was involved in community organizations for the arts and with the Synagogues in Taunton, Falmouth, and Long Boat Key. She continued her interest in the arts and current events until the end of her life. Celia is survived by children, Kenneth Assiran (Kristi) of Ardmore, PA and Judy Ellis (Henry) of Falmouth, MA; grandchildren Oliver Assiran (Kate), Kathryn Barnabei (Matthew), Emily Assiran (Rene), Daniel Assiran, Jason Ellis (Caitlyn), Jennifer Malone (Matthew), and Heather Ellis (Dennis). She is also survived by great grandchildren Jordan Barnabei, Philip Barnabei, Grayson Assiran, Quinn Assiran, Drew Malone, Alex Malone, Reese Tsang, and Amalee Tsang. Her brother Eli Davidson pre-deceased her. For the safety and well-being of relatives, friends, and neighbors, burial will be held privately. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made in Celias memory to The Macular Degeneration Association, Inc. located in Sarasota, FL.
Published in Sandwich Broadsider from May 11 to May 18, 2020