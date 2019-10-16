|
|
Janet Lynne Cook, 49, of East Falmouth, died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at the Falmouth Hospital after a brief illness. She was the beloved companion of James "Jimmy" Champani of East Falmouth. Janet was born in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School in 1988 and Quincy Junior College in 1995. She was a self-employed bookkeeper. She also previously worked as a case manager for South Shore Mental Health. Janet was an active member of Stenkil Lodge and the South Shore Viking Club in Braintree where she served as past president. She enjoyed traveling, camping and music. Janet is survived by her mother, Elaine E. (Swanson) Audette and her step-father, Charles Audette, III of East Falmouth, her siblings: Donna Jean (Mark) of Litchfield, Maine, Donald Cook (Ruth) of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., Susan Grassey of Marshfield, Mass., and Steven Cook of Braintree, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Roger W. Cook, and will be missed by her faithful and loving German shepherd, "Shadow". Visiting hours held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be sent to the MSPCA Cape Cod at mspca.org. For online guest book and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sandwich Broadsider from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019