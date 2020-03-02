|
|
John Alan Greene, 73 of South Boston and Falmouth, Mass., as well as Jupiter, Fla., passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Wednesday, February 29, 2020. Following his graduation from Merrimack College in North Andover, MA, Dr. Greene joined the United States Marine Corps serving two tours in Vietnam as a door gunner in the Helicopter Unit HMM364 (Purple Fox). For his service, Dr. Greene was awarded the Bronze Star with V for Valor, the Purple Heart, the Presidential Unit Citation, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry along with numerous other medals and commendations. Dr Greene received his PhD in psychology from Boston College and was a practicing psychologist for over 40 years. He was employed by the Veteran's Administration in Boston for 31 years; he also had a private practice specializing in the treatment of first responders. As the Department Psychologist for the Boston Fire Department, Dr. Greene was the first clinician to establish protocols for Critical Incident Stress Debriefings and, along with the CISD team, conducted numerous debriefings in the Boston-Metro area. The day after 9/11, Dr. Greene traveled to New York City and spent several weeks assisting first responders and families coping with the tragedy. Dr. Greene was proud of his Irish Heritage and recently became an Irish citizen. Dr. Greene is survived by his wife Gerry Greene of Falmouth, Mass. and Jupiter, Fla.. Together they toured Ireland always spending time in Co. Kilkenny and Piltown where his family originated. Whether visiting his Irish family and friends with some of his cousins or chatting with his friends at the Piltown GAA, Dr. Greene was always happy to be back in Ireland. Dr. and Mrs. Greene are recognized on the World War I memorial in Kilkenny City for their support; the Greene Family is also recognized for Dr. Greenes contributions to the Piltown GAA and the purchase of defibrillators for the parish. Dr. Greene is also survived by his son, Sean Greene and grandson, Michael, as well as his daughter, Meaghan Newhall of whom he was so very proud, and her husband Shawn of South Boston and his beloved grandchildren, Ava, Sheamus and Maureen. He is also survived by his sister, Paula Coveney and her husband, James of Dorchester. He is the beloved uncle of three nieces, a nephew, great-nieces and a great-nephew. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, South Boston on Tuesday, March 3, from 4 - 8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Gate of Heaven Church, 641 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Wednesday, March 4, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United States Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (www.mcsf.org) or ( or 800-822-6344).
Published in Sandwich Broadsider from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020