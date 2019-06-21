|
Mary Catherine May (Ranaghan) Lamb, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in New York, NY, she was the eldest daughter of the late William and Philomena (Rice) Ranaghan. May was a home maker for many years, and later in life worked as an invoice processor at Merck, Inc. She was an avid bridge player in her spare time. She is survived by her two daughters, Christine Lamb of Kansas City and Eileen Lamb Villano and her husband Robert Bob of Plymouth, her beloved sister Roseanne Kilgannon of Somers, NY, four grandchildren, Jessica Villano Falk and her husband Brian of Milford, MA, Ryan Villano and his wife Tammy of Plymouth, MA, Thomas Ranaghan of Kansas City, KS and Amy Herrman of St. Louis, MO; great-grandchildren, Liam, Nolan, Colin Falk, and Nova Rose Villano and her good friend Barbara Gregg. May is also survived by many nieces and nephe ws and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Philomena Nicholson and Margaret Moore and a brother Colum Ranaghan. A special thanks to Barbara, Bonnie, Maura and Bonnie who took such good and loving care of her. Her calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne. Burial to be held at a later date at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to , the Alzheimers Foundation or Cranberry Hospice 36 Cordage Park Circle Plymouth, MA. 02360.
Published in Sandwich Broadsider from June 21 to June 28, 2019