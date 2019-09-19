Home

SGT Frederick James Silvio Ret, 61, of Sandwich, MA, Passed away on September 16, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Fred was proud to be an American Solider in the United States Army for the past 24 years, including Operation Iraqi Freedom and was a Purple Heart recipient. He also enjoyed culinary arts as a professional chef and was an elite hockey goaltender. He is survived by his wife Debra Finnegan, his Mother Linda Silvio and Walter McGinn of Plymouth, MA, brother David Silvio & Claudia Silvio of Plymouth, MA, Children Corey and Shannon Sullivan of Dover, NH, Joe and Katie Burgoyne of Point Pleasant, NJ, Erin Silvio of Salisbury, MA and Alex Silvio of Brighton, MA as well as 3 nieces and 6 grandchildren. He is preceded in passing by his father Frank D. Silvio Jr. and brothers Douglas M Silvio and Frank D. Silvio III. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 23rd, 12PM at Corpus Christi Parish, 326 Quaker Meeting House Rd. Sandwich, MA followed by burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday September 22nd from 4-8PM at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 RT. 6A Sandwich, MA. For directions, online condolences, & to read the full obituary visit www.nickerson bournefuneralhome.com.
Published in Sandwich Broadsider from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019
