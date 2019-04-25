|
|
Susan Dearborn Landon, 85, passed away peacefully on April 16th, 2019 after a valiant battle with emphysema in Anthem, Arizona. Sue was born on July 26, 1933 to Langdon and Elizabeth Goodridge Dearborn in Cambridge, Massachusetts. After graduating from Saint Johns School in Houston, Texas, she went on to study English Literature at Wellesley College. She ended her college career early when she met and married Roderic Lancey. They had three children, Stuart Langdon, Elizabeth Eustis and Kenneth Goodridge Lancey. They eventually landed in Winnetka, Illinois where Sue was an avid sailor and tennis player. It was through the Winnetka Yacht Club that she met her second husband, Richard Wallace Landon. Richard (Dick) and Sue left Winnetka shortly after getting married to test their synergy in Portland, Oregon. In 1977, they opened the Altair Computer Center in Beaverton, Oregon and were truly pioneers in the microcomputer business. She passed on her entrepreneurial spirit to both of her children who now own their own businesses. They continued in the computer industry for many years and eventually ended up in Colorado Springs, Colorado and later retired a few miles away in Monument. Sue enjoyed gardening, quilting and playing with her Labrador Retrievers, Lilly and Pearl. Sue and Dick travelled the globe to visit their children and then moved to Sandwich, Massachusetts in 2000, where she had spent the summers of her youth at her grandparents home on Water Street. A drier climate and proximity to her daughter prompted their final move to Arizona in 2009, where she cheerfully spent her final years enjoying the deserts flora and fauna. She retained her ability to laugh easily, access to her brilliant vocabulary, and fond memories of her long life far longer than the average soul. Her parents, her brother, John Langdon Dearborn, her husband, Richard and her son, Stuart, predecease Sue. She is survived by her brother Frederick Langdon Dearborn (Louise Oates) of Danville, Kentucky, her four stepchildren Lynn (Hills), Gail, Peter and Scott Landon, her daughter, Beth (Peter Bruce) of Flagstaff, Arizona, and her son Ken (Talbott Jamison) of Big Sky, Montana. Services will be held at Bay View Cemetery in Sandwich, Mass. on October 12.
Published in Sandwich Broadsider from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019