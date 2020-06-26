Therese Sierra
Therese Terri Sierra, age 56 years, of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home, following a brief illness. She was the daughter of Charles Cannon of Florida and the late Marilyn (McIntosh) Cannon. Born in Boston on January 16, 1964 in Boston, she was a graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School, class of 1981. Terri worked as a U.S. Customs broker for Liberty International and formerly as an EMT for Boston City Hospital and as a driver for Cape Cod RTA. She enjoyed working out, spending time at the beach and watching her children play sports. She had a wonderful spirit and would always advise everyone to Make good choices. In addition to her father, she is survived by her children Samantha E. Sierra and Cross Sierra, both of Sagamore, her sisters and brother Marie Cannon and James Ehrenfried of Boxborough, MA, John and Jennifer Cannon of Plymouth MA, and Brenda and Tracy Regazio, of Sagamore, MA. She also leaves her nieces, nephews and cousins. Her funeral will be held in the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION AND FUNERAL HOME, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet) on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 4:00PM, followed by visitation with the family until 7:00PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com.

Published in Sandwich Broadsider from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
619 State Rd
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 224-2252
