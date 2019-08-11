|
Mr. Anthony Cieri died early Saturday morning at Melrose-Wakefield hospital surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Margaret R. (Izzo) Cieri with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Born in Winthrop and raised in East Boston, he was the son of the late Domenic and Theresa (Basillio) Cieri. A Vietnam U.S. Army veteran, Anthony worked for many years as a Route Sales Driver for Pepsi-Cola. He loved carpentry, cruising, gardening, cooking, grocery shopping and watching sports on television. His greatest memories were of spending time with family and friends; especially with his four grandsons whom he adored. Besides his wife, he is survived by two children; Anthony Cieri Jr. and his wife Rachel of Saugus, Kim Waugh and her husband Joseph of Peabody. He was the grandfather of Anthony III, Domenic, Nicholas, and Michael and brother of Marie Casale of Peabody, Josephine Emar of Saugus. Visiting hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday, August 13th, 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, August 14th, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., SAUGUS, at 10 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019