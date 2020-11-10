Long time Saugus resident, Armand Couture entered into eternal rest on November 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Revere, he is the son of the late Armand L. Couture, Sr. and Evelyn G. (Elliott). Armand attended Revere Public Schools and graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1964. After high school he attended Kings/Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Upon returning home, Armand worked at his familys business, Alco Food Products in Saugus. He worked there until he embarked on a career at the US Postal Service as a clerk and acting supervisor. Armand retired in January of 2013 from the Chelsea IMC as a long time manual distribution clerk. Armand enjoyed his retirement by always keeping busy. He was an avid runner and ran the Boston Marathon 7 times. His proudest run was his time of 3 hours 23 minutes. Armand will always be remembered for distributing care packages of snacks and food to family and friends. He had a passion for collecting bottles and cans and donating his profits to St. Johns Episcopal Church in Saugus, where they in turn, donated to My Brothers Table. This year alone Armand collected $738.60 by turning in cans; something he was very proud of! Armand was a faithful and compassionate man; he was a longtime active member of St. Johns Episcopal Church. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his incredible work ethic and charismatic nature. Armand was the beloved husband of 48 years to Elizabeth Betty A. (Slate) Couture; devoted father of Armand L. Couture III and his wife Kelly, Andrea L. Couture and her husband Dana Clark, Julie A. Couture and her wife Briana; dear brother of Linda M. Shea and her husband Paul, Mark E. Couture and his wife Mahnaz, and the late Elizabeth G. Hampton. Armand is also lovingly survived by his grandchildren, Ethan, Ashley, Jacob and Kellys daughters, Hallie and Jessica. Private Funeral Services were conducted at St. Johns Episcopal Church in Saugus on Tuesday, November 10th. Interment was private. We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com
to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea. Donations in Armands memory may be made to the St. Johns Church Lighting Fund, 8 Prospect St., Saugus, MA 01906.