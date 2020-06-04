Cara T. Huberman of Winthrop, formerly of Saugus entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2020. Beloved mother of Sam McSweeney. Dear daughter of Susan (Cohen) & Allan Huberman. Loving sister of Dana Huberman (Grace Induni) & Nina Huberman (Howard Stein). Adoring aunt of Annabella, Brady & Robyn. Devoted partner of Fran Sweeney. Former daughter-in-law of Linda & Bill McSweeney. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Libbie & Samuel Huberman & Lillian & Edward Rosenwald. A 1985 Saugus High School graduate, Cara earned a B.S. in fashion design from the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science and a M.A. in journalism from NU. She was incredibly talented at everything. Cara loved traveling, the arts, cooking, rock concerts and especially friends & family. She succumbed, after a month-long battle to COVID 19, Cara lived life to the fullest. May she be free from suffering & rest in peace. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Samuel McSweeney College Fund at Citizens Bank 35 Putnam St, Winthrop, MA 02152.



