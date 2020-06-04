Cara T. Huberman
Cara T. Huberman of Winthrop, formerly of Saugus entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2020. Beloved mother of Sam McSweeney. Dear daughter of Susan (Cohen) & Allan Huberman. Loving sister of Dana Huberman (Grace Induni) & Nina Huberman (Howard Stein). Adoring aunt of Annabella, Brady & Robyn. Devoted partner of Fran Sweeney. Former daughter-in-law of Linda & Bill McSweeney. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Libbie & Samuel Huberman & Lillian & Edward Rosenwald. A 1985 Saugus High School graduate, Cara earned a B.S. in fashion design from the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science and a M.A. in journalism from NU. She was incredibly talented at everything. Cara loved traveling, the arts, cooking, rock concerts and especially friends & family. She succumbed, after a month-long battle to COVID 19, Cara lived life to the fullest. May she be free from suffering & rest in peace. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Samuel McSweeney College Fund at Citizens Bank 35 Putnam St, Winthrop, MA 02152.

Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.
