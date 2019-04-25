|
|
Claire (Constantine) Apostol of Framingham, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Apostol Sr. Devoted mother of Paul Apostol Jr. and his wife Lisa of Framingham, Anita Meredith Escobar and her husband Julio of Framingham. Sister of Phillip Constantine and his wife Judy of Saugus, Elise Constantine of Somer- ville. Loving grandmother of Owen, Emma, Gregory, Amanda and Julio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON Monday April 29th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Service in the Annunciation Orthodox Church 37 Washington St Natick at 10:30. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, April 28th from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. Interment Dell Park Cemetery, Natick. Longtime member of the Annunciation Orthodox Church Womens Club Vetetima. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. Apostol may be made to the Annunciation Orthodox Church 37 Washington St. Natick, MA 01760. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com. John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, Natick, 508 653 4342.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019