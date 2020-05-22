|
Col. Thomas George Falzarano, U.S. Air Force, 47, died May 12, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born September 20, 1972 in Nashua, New Hampshire to George Marshall and Joan Denise (Compagnone) Falzarano. Col. Thomas Falzarano was the Commander, 21st Space Wing, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. As the leader of the Air Forces fifth largest wing, he commanded a work force of approximately 4,300 space professionals worldwide, spanning the globe. Tom was a 1994 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. Toms most significant assignment was as Executive Officer at the 14AF in 2010 where he met his future wife, Stacey. They shared a fun sports team rivalry where Tom supported all the Boston teams and Stacey cheered for all the Miami teams. After three years of courtship and crazy in love, Tom and Stacey set about building a beautiful family by adopting three babies over the next few years to join big brothers, Trevor and Spencer. Growing up Tom played basketball, Tada ball and four squares at the Ballard School with siblings and childhood friends. There was always a trip to the Ground Round after a long day of sports. Toms proudest moment in basketball came when he was able to dunk a basketball. He bought special platform shoes to aide in achieving his goal. Tom learned leadership and project management skills working with his five siblings on construction projects for his grandmother, Margaret. Tom made all his siblings feel important and took pride in providing a good example for the family. He had a very generous spirit, from taking his siblings to the Five and Dime store to purchase Christmas presents for all the family members, to later in life buying four new car tires for a sibling in need. Tom was the first family member to fly on an airplane. The family was very proud when he made this inaugural trip to the Air Force Academy as a freshman. Tom and Stacey enjoyed vacationing in Jamaica where they delighted in doing absolutely nothing. Tom also relished long, hot cross-country road trips with Trevor and Spencer between PCS's. He loved to hit golf balls and attend baseball games with his children. Whenever Tom walked in a room, he would say "alright" to bring his kids to attention. He was very patient, and showed great satisfaction in giving his airmen a second chance to perform. Whenever Tom was missing, he was sure to be out back smoking a cigar He is preceded in death by his father, George Falzarano. Tom is survived by his wife, Stacey Falzarano; four sons, Trevor (25), Spencer (18), Michael (5) and Thomas (5); daughter, Valentina (1); mother, Joan Falzarano; brothers, Charles Falzarano and George Falzarano; sisters, Mary Ellen Falzarano, Theresa Falzarano Tao and Joanne Falzarano; his parents-in-law, Phyllis Winick and Michael Solomone; and a host of family. A Memorial Service will be held at Peterson Air Force Base. A Funeral Service and Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from May 22 to May 29, 2020