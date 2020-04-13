|
David A. MacGibbon Sr., 80, of Saugus, died on April 10, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center | University Campus in Worcester, after a short battle with COVID-19. He was born in Malden, son of the late Robert and Margaret (MacClellan) MacGibbon, and lived most of his life in Saugus. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Mr. MacGibbon was a truck driver for McLean Trucking for many years. Later, he was a bus driver for Hertz Rental Cars in Boston for many years before retiring in 2001. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Church in North Reading, the VFW in Saugus, a trap shooter at Danvers Fish and Game and enjoyed collecting and trading watches. He is survived by four children, Kimberly A. Hutchins and her husband Matthew of Oxford, Margaret M. Larose and her husband Timothy of Saugus, Dawn L. Sudano and her husband John of Middleton and David A. MacGibbon Jr. of Salisbury; a brother, Robert MacGibbon and his wife Kathleen of Wakefield; two sisters, Ruth Crivello of Wakefield and Margaret Hardy of North Reading; eight grandchildren, David MacGibbon III, Carisa Sudano, Miranda MacGibbon, Samantha Sudano, Matthew Hutchins Jr., Mackenzie MacGibbon, Nathan Hutchins and Jacob Hutchins, his wife Patricia A. MacGibbon and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a daughter, Ruth A. MacGibbon, a brother Donald MacGibbon and sisters Patricia Meuse and Dorothy O'Keefe. The family would like to thank nurse Lori Wortman, who cared for him in his later years, the staff at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbridge for their exceptional care over the last year and friend Paul Gillette for always being there for David over the past several years. Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a service will be held at a later date at Trinity Evangelical Church in North Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA. 02452. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements. paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020