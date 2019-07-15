|
Mr. Earle J. Bertrand died on July 12th 2019, age 90, surrounded by his loving family at the in Danvers. He was the husband of the late Audrey (Spencer) Bertrand with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born and raised in Lynn on Oakland Ave., Mr. Bertrand was the son of the late Earle and Catherine (Killoran) Bertrand. Earle was an Information Systems Manager at Raytheon in Lexington for whom he worked for 40 years. A U.S. Navy Korean War veteran and Navy Reservist, he served on the USS Fure (DD-882), USS Hambleton (DD-445), USS Mt. Olympus (AGC-8), and the USS Joyce (DE-317). Earle also served for many years with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla # 49. He eventually became a Commercial Fishing Vessel examiner. He was a member of the American Legion and the Tin Can Sailors - The National Association of Destroyer Veterans. Earle attended Salem State College, was a member of the Volun- teer Yacht Club, Lynn. Mr. Bertrand served on the Saugus Board of Appeals and still was a member of the Saugus Conservation Committee and a member of the Lions Club. He was the former Business Manager & Manager for the Saugus Socialites Drum & Bugle Corps. An active member of Blessed Sacrament Church he served as a member of the St. Vincent de Paul and as an usher. He is survived by his three children, Alicia Brooks and her husband Jerry of Reading, Mark Bertrand and his wife Marybeth of Saugus, Julie Tanner and her husband Scott of London- derry, NH, and his five beloved grandchildren: Ryan, Caitlin, Joseph, Daniel, Michael. He was the brother of Paul Bertrand of Nahant, Nancy Moody of Lynn, and Kerry Bertrand and his wife Kris of Marblehead and the late Neil Bertrand. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Earle also leaves behind many special friends from the neighborhood where he resided for many years. His family is also very grateful to his loving caretakers Virginia, Harriet, Aida and Irene Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday at 9 a.m. Followed by a funeral mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus . For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from July 15 to July 22, 2019