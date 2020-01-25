Home

Harold E. Snow, 97, Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, at Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood. Born January 4, 1923 in Saugus Mass. He was the son of Ezra and Hazel L. (Downey) Snow. He was a graduate of Saugus High School. Harold was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Virginia (Harmon) Snow, who passed away in October 2019. Harold served in the US Navy during World War II on the USS Satterlee. He was a member of both the Kingston , and Masonic Lodge. He was employed for Public Service in Newington for 28 years. Harold most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, hunting, fishing and Camping . Survivors include three daughters Nancy Serozynsky of Saugus MA, Donna Snow and Debra (Leonard) Nichols both of Fremont, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Joseph and Doris Nichols and their daughters Marissa and Megan, Theodore and Robert Serozynsky, Pamela and Fran MacDougall and their sons John and Ryan. Harold was a man of few words but once he started he could tell amazing stories. He would not always tell you what he thought but his smile told you everything. Visiting hours will be Monday January 27th From 6 to 8 PM at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, NH. A Graveside Service with full Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, January 28th at 12PM at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Honor Flight New England, P.O. Box 16287, Hooksett, NH 03106. Visit www.kentandpelczar fh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2020
