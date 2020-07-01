Heather Anneliese Castater. Late resident of Saugus, Heather entered eternal rest Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital. She was 47 years of age. Born in Revere she is the daughter of Adele K. (Cannizzaro) Shanbar and Robert J. Castater, Jr. of FL and loving step-daughter of Gary I. Shanbar of Saugus. Heather grew up in East Boston and attended St. Lazarus Elementary School. She graduated from Saugus High School, Class of 1990. Heather worked in early childhood education at the former Melrose Nursery and Day School in Melrose. Working at Melrose Nursery and Day School were the happiest days of her life. She loved working with children and all of the other teachers at the school, who over time became her closest friends. She dedicated 6 years as a teacher there until the school closed in 2004. Since leaving the school, Heather has worked as a sales manager for a family business, P&G Auto Body Supply Company in Saugus. In her spare time Heather enjoyed antiquing and refurbishing furniture. She spent her life devoted to her family and she helped care for her 94 year old grandmother. Her special joy was her 3 daughters and grandsons. She will be forever missed by all who loved her. Heather is the devoted mother of Stephanie Castater and her fianc Jhonny Encarnacian, Amanda Gobbi, Marissa Gobbi and her fianc Vincenzo DeNardo, all of Saugus. Former wife of Frederick Gobbi and Donald J. Martin. Dear sister of Robert J. Castater III of Saugus. Loving granddaughter of Tillie Cannizzaro of Saugus and the late Dominic Cannizzaro, Esther Driscoll, Robert J. Castater, Edward Lamoureux, John Driscoll. Also lovingly survived by 3 grandsons, J.J. Encarnacion, Aizen Encarnacion, Santino DeNardo, all of Saugus and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Heathers funeral services were held on Sat. 6/27.at the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea. Interment wias private. We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.