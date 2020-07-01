Heather A. Castater
Heather Anneliese Castater. Late resident of Saugus, Heather entered eternal rest Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital. She was 47 years of age. Born in Revere she is the daughter of Adele K. (Cannizzaro) Shanbar and Robert J. Castater, Jr. of FL and loving step-daughter of Gary I. Shanbar of Saugus. Heather grew up in East Boston and attended St. Lazarus Elementary School. She graduated from Saugus High School, Class of 1990. Heather worked in early childhood education at the former Melrose Nursery and Day School in Melrose. Working at Melrose Nursery and Day School were the happiest days of her life. She loved working with children and all of the other teachers at the school, who over time became her closest friends. She dedicated 6 years as a teacher there until the school closed in 2004. Since leaving the school, Heather has worked as a sales manager for a family business, P&G Auto Body Supply Company in Saugus. In her spare time Heather enjoyed antiquing and refurbishing furniture. She spent her life devoted to her family and she helped care for her 94 year old grandmother. Her special joy was her 3 daughters and grandsons. She will be forever missed by all who loved her. Heather is the devoted mother of Stephanie Castater and her fianc Jhonny Encarnacian, Amanda Gobbi, Marissa Gobbi and her fianc Vincenzo DeNardo, all of Saugus. Former wife of Frederick Gobbi and Donald J. Martin. Dear sister of Robert J. Castater III of Saugus. Loving granddaughter of Tillie Cannizzaro of Saugus and the late Dominic Cannizzaro, Esther Driscoll, Robert J. Castater, Edward Lamoureux, John Driscoll. Also lovingly survived by 3 grandsons, J.J. Encarnacion, Aizen Encarnacion, Santino DeNardo, all of Saugus and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Heathers funeral services were held on Sat. 6/27.at the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea. Interment wias private. We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.

Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
08:30 - 11:00 AM
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
JUN
27
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
Funeral services provided by
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
617-884-4188
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss Thoughts and prayers to your family
Tom Pass
Friend
June 26, 2020
To bob & the Castater family, our sincere condolences at the loss of your daughter heather.
Jimmy & patty Langan
Family
June 25, 2020
So sorry to have learned about. Her passing.
Debra Gianatasio
Friend
June 25, 2020
Adele, Bobby and family,
I was devastated to hear of Heathers passing. Knowing Heather since 1st grade to graduating High School, I have so many wonderful memories together. Birthdays, holidays, school trips especially our trip to Washington DC. Adele you chaperoned on that trip and I was so happy to share a room with Heather we had so many laughs on that trip!! Even though we went our separate ways after high school every once in a while we would bump into each other at the store or Dunkins and taking to Heather was like we never spent a day apart. I will always remember her beautiful smile and contagious laugh. No one knows what Gods plans are for us or how long we will have on this earth but I truly believe our love ones never leave us and that always give us signs they are around us. Look for those signs they will give you comfort. Sending you my prayers and love. Leslie (Vosolo) DAvella
Leslie (Vosolo) DAvella
Friend
June 25, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your Daughter. I know she will be missed.
Bob Sekenski
Friend
June 25, 2020
My Deepest Condolences to Adele and you're lovely family. I will pray for her sole'
Tony Cardarelli
Friend
June 25, 2020
My deepest Condolences to Heathers family. Remembering Heather will all bring a smile to my face. She a full of energy, loved to talk to everyone and very caring. She loved her grandchildren and would proudly tell you all about them. She had a wonderful laugh and when you were with her you knew you would be laughing. Soar with the Angels, Heather you will be missed.
Nancy Lyons
Friend
June 25, 2020
Heather you will be missed by so many, you always brought laughter into my life and I'm sure many others . I'm so sorry for for the families loss . Love you
krissi loconte
Family
June 25, 2020
Heather I don't know why you left us so early, only you and god know that. I'm not going to hold on to why you left us, I'm going to hold onto all the memories we shared with the kids and traveling in a blizzard to take them to a farm. I'm going to remember how creative and crafty you were. How we made chocolate chip cookies and would test the batter and the kids would say add more chocolate chips. I'm going to remember what a good MOM you were and how much you loved your daughters. I'm going to remember you always Heather. Your spirit will live forever in the beautiful family you have. Until we meet again. Love your sister-in-law. Donna & family.
June 25, 2020
May you rest in heavenly peace Heather.
So very sorry for your loss.
June 24, 2020
You left us way to soon Heather. You will be missed by all.
Kenny Brandenburg Jr
Friend
June 24, 2020
Adele, Im so sorry for the loss of your daughter
Sue Salvagno-Devico
Friend
June 24, 2020
Prayers of comfort and peace for Heather's family. Heather was a sweet young lady
Francis Burnett
Friend
June 24, 2020
So sorry Bob and family for your loss. I never met your sister Bob but if she is anything like you she is a great person and I'm sure will be sadly missed.
Gary and Sara DiMartino
Friend
June 24, 2020
Heather, You always made me so happy. You were a ray of sunshine. Always enjoyed exchanging our family news each Tuesday. Just thinking about you now is heartbreaking. I will miss you. May you rest in peace my friend. Always, Ann Angelli
Ann Angelli
Friend
June 24, 2020
Marissa ...very sorry for your loss ❤
Melissa Tiberi
