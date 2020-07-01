Adele, Bobby and family,

I was devastated to hear of Heathers passing. Knowing Heather since 1st grade to graduating High School, I have so many wonderful memories together. Birthdays, holidays, school trips especially our trip to Washington DC. Adele you chaperoned on that trip and I was so happy to share a room with Heather we had so many laughs on that trip!! Even though we went our separate ways after high school every once in a while we would bump into each other at the store or Dunkins and taking to Heather was like we never spent a day apart. I will always remember her beautiful smile and contagious laugh. No one knows what Gods plans are for us or how long we will have on this earth but I truly believe our love ones never leave us and that always give us signs they are around us. Look for those signs they will give you comfort. Sending you my prayers and love. Leslie (Vosolo) DAvella

