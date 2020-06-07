Jean N. (McGonagle) Livick, 90, passed away peacefully in her home on June 3rd, 2020, following a long illness. Jean was born in Chelsea and was raised and educated in Revere. She was a resident of Revere for over 70 years before moving to Saugus in 2001, where she remained until her passing. She was married to Frank Chapman Livick and the couple began their family in Revere, having five children. Jean was a dedicated housewife and mother. She waited until her children were grown before she went to work at the Haymarket National Bank in Boston's North End. She worked as a receptionist for over five years before retiring. Jean loved being surrounded by her family at all times and was a woman of strong faith. She was a former member of Ladies Auxiliary V.F. W. Post #6172 and a Member of the Red Hats. She is the devoted wife of the late Frank Chapman Livick, Sr. Loving mother of Jeannette Mulligan of New Hampshire, Patrice Brown of Lewisburg, North Carolina, Lynne Livick|Munafo and husband Robert G. of Saugus and the late Barbara Livick|Blair and Frank C. Livick, Jr. Cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Dear sister of Mary Nestor and husband Thomas of Wakefield and the late James McGonagle, Jr. She is also lovingly survived by her son-in-law Gerald Blair of Oregon and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN. 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral Arrangements under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of Revere. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately due to the current COVID|19 (Coronavirus) pandemic mandates and restrictions.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.