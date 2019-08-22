Home

Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
View Map
Mr. Joseph Attubato, Sr. died peacefully at his residence in Saugus on Tuesday, August 20th , surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Marion (Nocella) Attubato. Born in Lynn, he was the son of the late Antonio and Clementina (Natale) Attubato. Joe was a lifelong resident of Saugus, and lived on School Street his entire life. Joe grew up and attended Saugus Public Schools then served in the Air Force for four years during the Korean conflict and was stationed in Northern Africa, Ellsworth, SD and Boise, ID. After the military, he moved back to Saugus and started a family. Joe worked for the Saugus Public Works for over 50 years, 26 of those years as public works director. He also served as one of the longest town meeting members and served on various boards in the town of Saugus. Joe loved the town of Saugus and dedicated countless hours and took great pride in the work he did for the town. He loved to travel and visited many places throughout the world with his wife. His favorite place was visiting family and friends in Italy. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his 6 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family. Joe is survived by his son Edward Attubato and his wife Sintia of Lynnfield and Joseph Attubato and his wife Tiffany of Lynnfield; his six grandchildren, Anthony, Joel, Aaron, Alyssa, Gianna and Ella; his three siblings, Robert Attubato of Petaluma, CA., Albert Attubato and wife Jackie of Medway, MA and Marie Pasquinelli of Manteca, CA. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to , 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or at www.caredimensions. org/giving. SERVICE INFORMATION Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Sunday August 25th from 4-8 p.m. A funeral will be held from the funeral home on Monday, August 26th at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral service in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella. com.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019
