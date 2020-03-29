|
Joy Oneita Bolton, age 63, of Worcester, Massachusetts, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital of Putnam, Connecticut after battling cancer for over a year. Joy was born July 19, 1956 in Everett, Massachusetts. She is the daughter of the late Frank Canale and Oneita (D'Andrea) Canale. Joy is survived by her husband Jason Bolton, daughter Justine Laporte, sons Stephen Laporte and Andrew Laporte, mother Oneita (D'Andrea) Canale, brother Phil Canale and five grandchildren. She is predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Laporte and her Stepfather, Peter D'Andrea. Joy raised her family and lived in Dudley, Massachusetts for many years. She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, and grandma. She worked for over 20 years in commercial insurance at Mapfre Insurance in Webster. Joy loved spending time with all of her grandchildren who were the light of her life. She loved animals, especially her dog Bella and cats Stormy and Comet and her chickens. She enjoyed tending her vegetable garden in the summer and cooking, recreating many family recipes. Joy and her husband Jay had rec ently been able to travel to Hawaii for the first time, which Joy had said was one of her lifelong dreams. Her family is grateful for the dedicated care and treatments at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her memory to the Dana Farber Cancer institute at https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate/one-time-donation. A graveside service will be held at Waldron Cemetery, Ramshorn Rd., Dudley, Massachusetts with a date to be determined. Please omit flowers. Donations in Joys memory can be made to Danafarberjimmyfund.org. Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel at 33 Schofield Ave., Dudley, Massachusetts is directing arrangements .
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020