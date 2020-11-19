Joyce Simone Kelly, 76, of West Haven died Wednesday evening October 28, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite Home in Colechester. She was born on September 29, 1944 in Lynn, MA the daughter of Charlie and Mary ( Peckounis) Parent. Dr. Kelly grew up in Saugus, Ma graduating from the Saugus High School in 1962 then from the Bay State Academy in 1963 and earned a BS, MS and PhD degrees from Clayton College of Natural Health in 1999. She lived several years after marriage in Saugus before relocating to Ipswich MA. Then to Exeter NH, Bonita Springs FL and then finally setting roots in West Haven in 1999 Dr. Kelly was trained as an executive assistant and was employed by the VP of General Electric Company in Lynn MA for several years. She was a Realtor in Florida for many years and owned and operated cleaning companies in Nh and FL. When she moved to West Haven she established Montaire Farm (an organic farm) and Naturally Vermont Remedies LLC and in 2012 Aralie Naturals LLC. Always artistic, she became a certified ceramic instructor and opened an at home-studio where she taught classes. She also worked in porcelain creating wildlife figurines which she sold at craft fairs, Ethan Allen, and private galleries. She enjoyed gardening, skiing, designing her homes, ice skating, boating and loved oil painting especially landscapes and seascapes. Dr. Kelly had been a member of St. Joseph Church in Ipswich, Ma where she served as a eucharistic Minister and CCD Teacher, Also a member of St Michael's Church in Exeter NH, and Our Lady of Seven Dolores in Fair Haven Survivors include 3 daughters Heather Melvin of Exeter, NH, Tammy Smutny of Woodbury, MN and Shannon Kelly of Loxahatchee, FL, grandchildren, a sister Carol Rohrbacher of Naples, FL and a brother Robert Parent of Saugus, MA. A private service will be held. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven, VT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store