Judith A. Juffre After a long battle with Illness, Judith (Judy) passed peacefully in her sleep at her home surrounded by family on October 20th 2019. She was born and raised in Saugus to Ralph and Francis Losano. She is survived by her oldest sister, Lucille (Losano) St. Pierre, and now joins her sister Sandra (Losano) Sotir (deceased). She graduated from Saugus High School and earned a Master of Education degree from Salem State College. As an educator, she spent time teaching in the Peabody public schools, but she also spent over two decades teaching mathematics at Bishop Fenwick High School. She is survived by her husband Bill. The two met in Saugus and recently celebrated 53 years of marriage, 45 of which were spent living in Danvers. She also leaves behind brother-in-law and sister-in-law Charlie and Charlene Juffre, her four sons, Al, Jay, Gary and Ralph and her wonderful daughters-in-law, Kathy, Peggy, Shelley and Denise. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Alex, Kyra, Robbie, Ralph, Madie, Allie, Emma and Tyler. She also had a deep relationship with her extended family and had many, many friends. She was loved and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the (LLS). Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, Peabody followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. Burial will be in St. Marys Cemetery, Salem. For directions and on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019