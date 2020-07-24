Kevin Baggan, 49 of Saugus Mass, passed away unexpectedly at Tufts Medical Center from complications of an aneurysm. Kevins passing was peaceful and he was surrounded by his wife, mother, siblings and sister-in-law. Kevin leaves behind his beloved wife of 17 years, Virginia (Noone), his beloved 11 year old daughter Kayla Anne and dog, Buddy a.k.a Dave. Kevin is predeceased by his father Edward R. Baggan, Jr. of West Yarmouth and his father-in-law Thomas Noone of Abington. He is survived by his loving mother Jane M. Baggan of West Yarmouth, brother Edward, his wife Kathryn and their three children Michael, Jessica and Nicole Baggan of Plymouth, two sisters Diane Murphy of West Yarmouth her two sons Mathew and Kevin Murphy and sister Suzanne Cormier and her son Joseph Cormier of Upton. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Kerrianne Donnelly and her daughter Taylor Donnelly of Dover, NH, Donnajane Mercer and her sons Kyle and Cody of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Donna Noone Cafferilli of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Kevin leaves behind several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins. Kevin was born and raised in Framingham and lived in Massachusetts his entire life, He attended St Bridgets School in Framingham and Fay School in Southborough, where he set many records as a starting quarterback. He attended Tabor Academy in Marion and graduated from Marian High School in Framingham. He received his bachelors degree from Emmanuel College in Boston and achieved numerous investment licenses. At the time of his death Kevin was employed by Pioneer Industries in Commerce CA, as the New England Regional Sales Manager. Prior to joining Pioneer, Kevin was an Investment manager at Fidelity Investments in Boston. Previously, Kevin was employed at Winchester Country Club. Kevin was very involved in his daughter Kaylas extracurricular and academic achievements. He was the assistant to the assistant softball coach for Kaylas softball team and scorekeeper for Kaylas basketball team. Kevin was an avid runner, completing the Boston Marathon & other marathons across the country. In addition, Kevin completed the Falmouth Road Race many times and he also placed first in his age class in the Procopio Gold Star 10K in Saugus. Kevin spent summers on Cape Cod where he enjoyed time with family. Kevin loved God, family and country and will be remembered as a kind, compassionate and selfless husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend and neighbor. Kevin helped anyone who needed help with enthusiasm and his unforgettable smile. He will be sorely missed. Visiting hours will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main Street, Malden on Tuesday July 28th from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A private funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday for the immediate family followed by interment in Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. Family and friends are invited to the committal service at Riverside Cemetery at 1:00pm.



