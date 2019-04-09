Home

Lawrence A. Bruce

Lawrence A. Bruce Obituary
Lawrence A. Bruce died on March 30, 2019, a few weeks before his 83rd birthday on April 23. He grew up in Malden, and attended Cheverus Catholic School and Malden High School. Lawrence was the beloved father of Brenda Migliore, and devoted grand- father to Anthony. He was the older brother of the late James Bruce, son of Agnes Bruce, nephew of Gladys Lecaroz, and grandson of Mary Murphy. He leaves behind his daughter Brenda and grandson Anthony, as well as Billy Murphy and other cousins, five nieces and nephews, Erin, Patrick, Christopher, Kara, and Robin, and many grandnephews and grandnieces. He also leaves behind his dear friends, Phil Sardo, Louis Sardo, and Joe Scelzo. He will be remembered by all who met him for his kindness, gentleness, intelligence, and sharp humor. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, send donations for in memory of Lawrence A. Bruce to: Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163, or telephone 1-800-708-7644.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019
