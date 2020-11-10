1/1
Leo P. Corey D.D.S.
Leo P. Corey, D.D.S., passed away at 70 years, in Saugus, formerly of Revere, on October 30th, following an intense battle with ALS. He is the beloved husband & best friend to Debra J. (Mahoney) Corey. Devoted & doting father to Erin E. Cory-Byrne & her husband, Eric M. Byrne of Georgetown, MA & Gavin F. Corey & his girlfriend, Monica Daly of Reading. Cherished grandfather to Shay C. & Sayer L. Byrne. Dear brother of Regina L. Clark & her husband John H. of Juniper, FL. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews & many cousins. Always and truly passionate regarding the safety and protection of others especially at this pandemic time, a private Funeral Mass was celebrated for 'Dr. Leo' in the Immaculate Conception Church of Revere (the parish of his youth and career). Visiting Hours were respectfully omitted and entombment at the Woodlawn Columbarium of Everett will be held privately. Dr. Leo was an alumnus of Immaculate Conception Grammar School & High School, Class of 1968 & a 1972 magna cum laude alumnus of St. Michaels College of Vermont & Georgetown University School of Dentistry -1976. His associations were at Childrens National Hospital of Washington, DC, Lakeville Regional Hospital, Lakeville, MA & Franciscan Childrens Hospital of Brighton. Member of Revere Knights of Columbus #1979. The family is most appreciative and deeply grateful with the many spontaneous acts of sympathy & remembrance rendered 'Dr. Leo' & his family. However, they would be most grateful for gifts in his memory to Compassionate Care for ALS, 744 West Falmouth Highway, Falmouth, MA 02540. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere.

Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
November 9, 2020
I am so saddened to hear the news of Dr. Corey's passing. He was my dentist from when I was 3 years old until my late 20's, when he basically had to kick me out because I didn't want to leave!!! He was so kind and patient, and so funny! He always made me laugh. I have my own young kids now and I can only hope they get half the experience with their dentist that I had with Dr. Corey. My condolences to his family, he was truly a special person.
Gina Casiello
November 7, 2020
Dr. Corey was a wonderful man. We were fortunate to know him for many years. We pray he is kept alive through stories of great memories. God bless the family he has left behind. Richard and Marianne Byrne.
Marianne Byrne
Friend
November 7, 2020
