I am so saddened to hear the news of Dr. Corey's passing. He was my dentist from when I was 3 years old until my late 20's, when he basically had to kick me out because I didn't want to leave!!! He was so kind and patient, and so funny! He always made me laugh. I have my own young kids now and I can only hope they get half the experience with their dentist that I had with Dr. Corey. My condolences to his family, he was truly a special person.

Gina Casiello