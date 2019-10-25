|
|
Lisa Ann Tarantino Parsons, 55, of New London, New Hampshire, died October 16, 2019 at the Concord Regional Hospice House. Lisa was born in Malden, MA on June 28, 1964 and grew up in Saugus, MA; she was the daughter of Stefano and Concordia Tarantino. She graduated from Saugus High School in 1982. Lisa is married to Bruce W. Parsons of New London, New Hampshire. Lisa was a self-employed beautician for many years until her retirement. After her retirement, Lisa enjoyed the summers in New Hampshire and the winters on Treasure Island, Florida with her husband Bruce and her friendly little companion, Gizmo. Lisa loved to read, travel, cook, swim at the lake and take care of her dogs. Lisa was predeceased by her father, Stefano, and survived by her mother, Concordia, her sisters, Maria, Lucia and Danielle; brothers, Steven, Christopher and Dominic; along with many nieces and nephews; also her brother-in-law Brian Parsons and sister-in-law Cynthia DIpollito and husband, Francis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Concord Regional Hospice House at 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301 or the Carmelite Monastery, 275 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019