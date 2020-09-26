Louis Anthony Ciampa, Jr. was born on March 18, 1946, to Louis Anthony Ciampa, Sr., and Caroline Evelyn (Cogliano) Ciampa. He was a lifelong resident of Saugus, MA, and attended the Saugus Public Schools graduating from Saugus High School in 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era and served for four years as a B-52 Flight Simulator Specialist at Lackland AFB, Chanute AFB, and Pease AFB. He was the owner of a sporting goods shop in Connecticut for many years and in later years worked for the Royfax (Royal Copier) Company and also for the Boston Herald as a sergeant in its Security Force. He was an avid boater, fisherman, gardener, and was an enthusiastic supporter of all Boston sports teams. He is survived by Cheryl Ciampa, his wife of 50 years, two sons, Jason Ciampa and Louis Ciampa, both of Connecticut, his brother, Bart Brady Ciampa, of Vancouver, WA, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Mark Anthony Ciampa. There are no services scheduled at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions. A memorial is planned for the future.



