Lucy R. Chinn
Lucy R. (DiGiovanni), Chinn, Age 94 (June 4, 1926 | November 14, 2020), passed at Alliance Health at Rosewood Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Peabody. Born in Revere, and a resident of Saugus for over fifty years, Lucy was the daughter of the late Nicholas & Tommasina DiGiovanni. Lucy is the beloved wife of the late William R. Chinn. She is survived by her loving children William R. Chinn, Jr. and his late wife Carolyn of East Boston, Patricia Bellone and her husband Rocco of Saugus, Annmarie Chinn of East Boston, and the late Thomas C. Chinn. She is the cherished grandmother of Tara Chinn of East Boston, Michael G. Chinn of East Boston, and Tiana P. Borzilleri and her husband Jonathan of Stoneham. Lucy is the adored great-grandmother and Nana to Charles Charlie and Maxwell Max Borzilleri of Stoneham. She is also survived by her nieces Patricia Nagle, Barbara DiMarco, and nephew James Skippy Giovanni. Dear sister to the late Ann Zarrella, Mary Temperio, Joseph Jake DiGiovanni, John Giovanni, Anthony J. Slam Giovanni, James Murphy Giovanni & Martin Giovanni. Lucy also leaves behind her great friend, Isabella Johnson, as well as many other caring relatives and friends. Lucy work ed at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in the dietary department for 25 years before retiring. Lucys greatest joys in life were her faith, family, and cooking. Lucys famous meatballs, pasta and pizzelle cookies will be missed by many. Lucys family would like to thank the staff of Rosewood for their compassionate care, love and kindness over the past two years. Unfortunately, due to the present health crisis, funeral services were held privately. A celebration of life in Lucys honor will be held at a later date, when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Lucys family welcomes gifts in her name to the Huntingtons Disease Society of America, www.hdsa.org, or My Brothers Table Soup Kitchen, www.mybrotherstable.com. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of Revere.

Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
November 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss of one of their loved one.May the families keep the wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.Keep those precious memories close to the families hearts ♥. As the families cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences goes out to the families and friends during this difficult time of deep sorrow and pain.
-GHP & Lynn
