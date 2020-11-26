Lucy R. (DiGiovanni), Chinn, Age 94 (June 4, 1926 | November 14, 2020), passed at Alliance Health at Rosewood Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Peabody. Born in Revere, and a resident of Saugus for over fifty years, Lucy was the daughter of the late Nicholas & Tommasina DiGiovanni. Lucy is the beloved wife of the late William R. Chinn. She is survived by her loving children William R. Chinn, Jr. and his late wife Carolyn of East Boston, Patricia Bellone and her husband Rocco of Saugus, Annmarie Chinn of East Boston, and the late Thomas C. Chinn. She is the cherished grandmother of Tara Chinn of East Boston, Michael G. Chinn of East Boston, and Tiana P. Borzilleri and her husband Jonathan of Stoneham. Lucy is the adored great-grandmother and Nana to Charles Charlie and Maxwell Max Borzilleri of Stoneham. She is also survived by her nieces Patricia Nagle, Barbara DiMarco, and nephew James Skippy Giovanni. Dear sister to the late Ann Zarrella, Mary Temperio, Joseph Jake DiGiovanni, John Giovanni, Anthony J. Slam Giovanni, James Murphy Giovanni & Martin Giovanni. Lucy also leaves behind her great friend, Isabella Johnson, as well as many other caring relatives and friends. Lucy work ed at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in the dietary department for 25 years before retiring. Lucys greatest joys in life were her faith, family, and cooking. Lucys famous meatballs, pasta and pizzelle cookies will be missed by many. Lucys family would like to thank the staff of Rosewood for their compassionate care, love and kindness over the past two years. Unfortunately, due to the present health crisis, funeral services were held privately. A celebration of life in Lucys honor will be held at a later date, when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Lucys family welcomes gifts in her name to the Huntingtons Disease Society of America, www.hdsa.org
, or My Brothers Table Soup Kitchen, www.mybrotherstable.com
. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of Revere.