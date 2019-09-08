|
Marilyn Lyn M. Crombie, 85, of Saugus, passed away Friday afternoon at the Kaplan Family Hospice House. She was the beloved wife of Robert W. Crombie, with who, she shared 51 and a half years of marriage. She was the mother of Charles Chuck E. Crombie and his wife Sandra; grandmother to Max and Mia. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody at 9A.M., followed by a funeral mass at St. Anns Church, 140 Lynn St. Peabody at 10A.M. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery, Salem. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of ones choice. For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019