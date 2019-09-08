Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Crombie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn M. Crombie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn M. Crombie Obituary
Marilyn Lyn M. Crombie, 85, of Saugus, passed away Friday afternoon at the Kaplan Family Hospice House. She was the beloved wife of Robert W. Crombie, with who, she shared 51 and a half years of marriage. She was the mother of Charles Chuck E. Crombie and his wife Sandra; grandmother to Max and Mia. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody at 9A.M., followed by a funeral mass at St. Anns Church, 140 Lynn St. Peabody at 10A.M. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery, Salem. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of ones choice. For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now