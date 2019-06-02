Home

Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Martha P. Fanti Coombs


Martha P. Fanti Coombs Obituary
Martha Parasco Fanti Coombs passed away at the home of her daughter and son-in-law on May 28, 2019. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, July 3, 1920, the second child of Eleftharios and Anastacia (Lynadarkis) Parasco. She was the wife of her beloved husband Ralph D. Coombs for over 50 years and in her later years was blessed again to enjoy marriage for 4 years to Mario Fanti. In addition to the loss of her husbands, she was preceded in death by her brothers and their wives; Chester and Loretta, Peter and Georgia; and her nephew, Chester Parasco, Jr. Martha leaves behind her sister, Theodora Valasunas of Duxbury, MA; her children, Charles and Barbara Coombs of Austin, AR, David and Judy Coombs of Clearwater, FL, Joe and Martha Ann (Coombs) Maynard of Elgin, SC. She has 8 grandchildren; Lisa-Ann, Daniel, Julie, Matthew, David Jason, Jonathan, Nicole and Rachel. She also has 17 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1900 Sunset Blvd., #103, West Columbia, SC 29169. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Saturday, June 8th at 10 a.m. Visitation prior to service, 9-10 a.m. Interment at Riverside Cemetery in Saugus. For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella. com.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from June 2 to June 9, 2019
