Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
May Isabel (Gourley) Blackhurst, 90, formerly of Saugus, MA and Derry, NH, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Brentwood, NH. She was born May 16, 1929 in Dunadry, County Antrim, Northern Ireland to William and Jane (Ashe) Gourley. She lived in Saugus, Mass, for more than 40 years before moving to Derry, NH, in 1998. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, David K. and Natalie Blackhurst, Derry NH; daughters and sons-in-law, Alison J. and Robert Kivikoski, Manchester, NH; Lindsay J. and George Germanos, Shrewsbury, MA, and seven grandchildren, brother, John Gourley, Horsham, England; as well as many nieces and nephews around the world. Predeceased by husband, David M.C. Blackhurst on February 8, 2006. A Celebration of Life service was held on February 29, 2020 at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Manchester NH. Memorial donations may be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 and / or the (). To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020
