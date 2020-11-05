Funeral Services & Interment were held privately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for Dr. Melissa J. Kolinsky, DC, who died unexpectedly at the Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 she was 48 years old. Melissa was born in Lynn and raised & educated in Saugus. She was an alumna of Saugus High School, Class of 1991. She attended Plymouth State College in New Hampshire where she earned an A.S. Degree in Liberal Arts. However, her passion was to become a Chiropractor and she soon enrolled at the Palmer College in Davenport, Iowa, where she would earn her DC in Chiropractic Medicine. Now, Dr. Melissa J. Kolinsky, she worked for several area Chiropractic offices, doing what she loved. Melissa was blessed to have other more important titles, such as wife, mom, daughter, sister, auntie, niece, cousin & friend. Melissa loved her children so much and she always tried to be the best mom. She had wonderful parents & sisters by her side. Her husband Justin was a constant dedicated & loving spouse who was also always was by her side. Her presence is a tremendous void, however, the love that she shared is in every one of the people who loved her and will live on for years to come. She is the beloved daughter of Susan E. (Edwards) Kolinsky & the late Ronald J. Kolinsky. Devoted wife of Justin M. DelMuto, the loving mother of Mason S. Glocke, Avery S. DelMuto & Reese H. DelMuto, all of Saugus. Dear sister of Riann M. Kirk of Saugus & her late husband Scott E. Kirk & Dr. Michelle L. Kolinsky, PhD & her husband Dr. Jeremy Law, PhD of San Jose, CA. She is also lovingly survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, & cousins. Remembrances may be made to the American Lung Association
