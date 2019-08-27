Home

Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
Michael Fulco
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Michael J. Fulco Sr. Obituary
Michael Joseph Fulco Sr. Mike, a lifelong Chelsea resident, died in the peaceful surroundings of his home on August 23, 2019 after a long illness. He was 83 years old. Mike was the son of the late Calogero and Carmella (Lazzaro) Fulco. He was born on October 1, 1935 and raised in East Boston. His family moved to Chelsea more than 72 years ago. He married Margaret C. Lee (Peggy) in 1968 and together they raised their family in Chelsea. Mike cherished family and friends and devoted his life to his family. He was the beloved husband of 50 years to Peggy (Lee) Fulco of Chelsea; devoted father of Paul A. Rustigian of Saugus, Michael J. Fulco Jr. of Winthrop, Daniel T. Rustigian of Chelsea, Tina L. Chadwick of Winter Haven, FL, Richard Rustigian of Everett and Lisa A. Barton of Newton, NH as well as Charles Michael Joseph Rustigian, who he raised as his beloved son since his birth in 1999, and who is now attending Mount St. Marys University in MD and serves as a volunteer firefighter. He is survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews who shared laughs and memories over many decades. He was the beloved brother to Josephine Vitale and Grace Navarro of Chelsea and the late Charles, Salvatore, Frank and Jennie Fulco, Domenica Medige and Lena Stec; and devoted brother-in-law to Carol Powell and the late Virginia Fulco, Anthony Tony Stec, Robert Vitale, Pat Nicky Navarro, Helen Fulco and Rosalie Fulco. Mike spent his career in the lumber industry and as a truck driver. He was an avid Red Sox fan and especially cherished the 2018 drive to the World Series. He enjoyed doing odd tasks in his basement (like stripping wire), playing cards, watching movies, especially comedies, fishing with his youngest son, attending school events, and spending time with family and friends. Along with his wife, Peggy, they always had company in their home and hosted card games and gatherings where family and friends would spend long hours laughing and making memories while eating lots of food. There was always laughter and food at Mikes home where the door was always open. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours in the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway Chelsea. on Friday August 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by services at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of MICHAEL FULCO to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019
