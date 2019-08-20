|
Michael L Liuzza, of Saugus formerly of Medford, passed away on August 16. He was 51. Born in Medford, he was the son of Carmella R. (LoConte) and the late Frank P Liuzza of Saugus, formerly of Medford. Michael enjoyed his time spent at the Bridgewells Kelly J. Martin Center in Lynn. He attended Grotonwood Camp in Groton for many years where he was loved and admired. Michael was proud high school graduate. He was independent, helpful, loved music, singing, coloring, and creating arts and crafts. During the Christmas Season, Michael enjoyed ringing the bell at various Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle locations. Michael was the dear brother of Frances Moores of Wareham, Ann Marie Liuzza-Wolf and her husband Donald Wolf of Saugus and Frank A. Liuzza of Somerville. Loving uncle of David and Cindy Liuzza of Saugus, Sheena and Robert Gillman of West Warwick, RI and Nicole and Matthew Ellis of Easton. He is also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews. His funeral will be from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford, Thursday, August 22 at 10AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated at Incarnation Church, 429 Upham St, Melrose at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Wednesday 5 | 8 PM. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Grotonwood Camp and Conference Center 167 Prescott St. Groton, MA. 01450.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019