Nancy L. (Chetwynde) Dakin, 79, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home in Berwick, ME. Nancy is survived by her children, Susan Dakin and her husband Mark Silvano of Haverhill, MA; Stephanie Dakin-White and her husband Derek White of Berwick, ME; and Mark Dakin and his wife Meghan Dakin of Dover, NH; two brothers, Daniel Laskey and Robert Laskey, a step-sister Judith Tierno; three grandchildren, Jordan and Zachary White, and Elizabeth Dakin, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John W. Dakin, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. Nancy was born in Melrose, MA, the daughter of Earl Chetwynde and Luella Laskey. She was a graduate of Melrose High School. She raised her family in Saugus, MA, where she resided for 50 years. Nancy and John then relocated to Berwick, ME to live with her daughter and family. Nancy spent many years working as a cook, including operating a small catering business. Her true passion was finding and selling antiques, with a particularly keen eye for primitive pieces. She loved spending summer Saturdays with family and friends going to yard sales, with her best treasures ending up at Salt Marsh Antiques. Nancy's most beloved find was the family cottage on China Lake that she and John resurrected from ruin. It is here the family built many lasting, wonderful memories together. Nancy's warmth and hospitality were felt by all who visited. Nancy will be remembered most for her unconditional love and devotion to her family and friends, always putting others needs ahead of her own. A celebration of life will be planned for early spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a local Humane Society or Crohns disease research at crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020