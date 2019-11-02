|
Mrs. Nancy (Gregory) Thomassen, 89, passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019 in the Rose Wood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness. She is the wife of the late Anders M. Thomassen. Nancy was born June 13, 1930 in Rockland, Maine, she is the daughter of the late Bert and Margaret (Innes) Gregory. She resided in Saugus and Boston and grew up in Maine. Nancy was a graduate of Gordon College Class of 1953. Nancy worked at the Ruggles Street Baptist Church and New England Baptist Hospital as a Secretary for many years until her retirement. She later worked at Caldors. She was a long time active member at Austin Square Baptist Church. Nancy is survived by her children Gregory Thomassen and his wife Lorna of Saugus, Hans Thomassen of Saugus and Thomas Thomassen and his wife Maureen of Boxford. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchild and 2 nieces. In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy was predeceased by her brother Robert Gregory. Her Funeral Service was held in the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, Lynn. Interment will be in Seaview Cemetery, Glen Cove, Maine on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. To share an online condolence please visit www. cuffemcginn.com.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019