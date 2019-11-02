Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 599-3901
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Seaview Cemetery
Glen Cove, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Thomassen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Thomassen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Thomassen Obituary
Mrs. Nancy (Gregory) Thomassen, 89, passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019 in the Rose Wood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness. She is the wife of the late Anders M. Thomassen. Nancy was born June 13, 1930 in Rockland, Maine, she is the daughter of the late Bert and Margaret (Innes) Gregory. She resided in Saugus and Boston and grew up in Maine. Nancy was a graduate of Gordon College Class of 1953. Nancy worked at the Ruggles Street Baptist Church and New England Baptist Hospital as a Secretary for many years until her retirement. She later worked at Caldors. She was a long time active member at Austin Square Baptist Church. Nancy is survived by her children Gregory Thomassen and his wife Lorna of Saugus, Hans Thomassen of Saugus and Thomas Thomassen and his wife Maureen of Boxford. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchild and 2 nieces. In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy was predeceased by her brother Robert Gregory. Her Funeral Service was held in the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, Lynn. Interment will be in Seaview Cemetery, Glen Cove, Maine on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. To share an online condolence please visit www. cuffemcginn.com.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -