Patricia A. Paige of Johnson City, NY, 78, passed away November 3, 2020, after a brief illness and was reunited with the love of her life, husband Charles Chick Paige. Patti was also predeceased by her grandson, Matthew Paige and her brother, Arthur Buddy DiTomaso. Patti is survived by her five loving children, Kevin & Dianne Paige of Chenango Forks, Lisa Paige of Everett, MA., John Paige of Horicon, WI., Kelli Breen of Ruckerville, VA., Michael & Amefika Paige of Dorchester, MA., also 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren with 1 more expected; a brother, Robert Bobby & Dorothy DiTomaso and several nieces and nephews. Patti was a homemaker and had also been a foster mother to 14 newborns. She loved music, especially Elvis, and loved to play the piano, and enjoyed her piano club. Patti was QVCs best customer, as well as an avid Bingo player. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she will be dearly missed by all. Due to the pandemic the family will be celebrating her life in a private service. Burial will be in the Volusia Memorial Park in Ormond Beach, FL. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Pattis name to the American Cancer Society
, 13 Beech St. Johnson City, NY 13790.