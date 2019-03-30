|
Paul E. Rennie 71, of Winter Haven, FL, formerly of Revere, MA, unexpectedly passed on January 31. 2019. Paul was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era and a Purple Heart Recipient. Husband of the late Janet M. (Lee) Rennie. Loving father of Carolyn E. Rennie of Vienna, VA, Marisa L. (Rennie) Carey and her husband William of Newmarket NH. Loving Papa of Isaac and Samuel Carey. Beloved son of the late Lawrence H. and Pauline R. (Nott) Rennie. Dear brother of Ronald F. Rennie of Peabody; Susan M. Rennie of Peabody; Joseph L. Rennie and his wife Francia of Allenstown, NH; Marie E. Rennie of Peabody, Laurie A. (Rennie) Cianciulli and her husband Jerry of Peabody and the late Thomas M. Rennie. Dear uncle too many nieces and nephews. In his memory donations can be made to or to the .
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019