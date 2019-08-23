|
|
Rajendra Kumar Seth, a resident of Saugus, passed away at home on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at age 79. Rajendra was born in Banaras, India on September 25, 1939. In his early 20s, he immigrated to the United States and worked in sales for many years. Raj was a sociable, easy going man who loved to cook, and enjoyed going out to eat. He was also an avid scholar of World War II history. He greatly enjoyed visiting his brother in Vancouver during the summer. He will be deeply missed. Raj was the beloved life partner of Virginia Lewis of Saugus. Loving son of the late Jai and Yoshada Seth, and cherished brother of Bill K. Seth of Vancouver, Canada. Dear brother-in-law of Martha Moore and her husband Ralph of Melrose. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather in honor of Rajs life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 4-6pm. For online tribute, or directions visit Robinson FuneralHome.com
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2019