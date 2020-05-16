Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Strazzulla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph A. Strazzulla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph A. Strazzulla Obituary
Ralph Antonio Strazzulla, age 93 of Saugus, died on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the West Revere Health Care Center after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Norma L. (Sayles) Rogers, with whom he shared 25 years of marriage. Born in Jamaica Plain, he was the son of the late Antonio and Katherine Strazzulla. He had lived in Saugus for the past 37 years. He was a World War II veteran of the US Army, serving in the European, African, and Middle East Campaigns. Ralph was a hard worker who enjoyed being outdoors and working around his house. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a step-daughter Pamela Arsenault and her husband James of Saugus, a step-son Allan John Rogers of N. Carolina, three step-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. The family also wishes to acknowledge all the compassionate care provided by the West Revere Health Center and . Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of MA and the CDC, services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, Lynn. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave a message of condolence for the family at www.solimine.com.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from May 16 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -