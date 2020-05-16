|
|
Ralph Antonio Strazzulla, age 93 of Saugus, died on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the West Revere Health Care Center after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Norma L. (Sayles) Rogers, with whom he shared 25 years of marriage. Born in Jamaica Plain, he was the son of the late Antonio and Katherine Strazzulla. He had lived in Saugus for the past 37 years. He was a World War II veteran of the US Army, serving in the European, African, and Middle East Campaigns. Ralph was a hard worker who enjoyed being outdoors and working around his house. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a step-daughter Pamela Arsenault and her husband James of Saugus, a step-son Allan John Rogers of N. Carolina, three step-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. The family also wishes to acknowledge all the compassionate care provided by the West Revere Health Center and . Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of MA and the CDC, services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, Lynn. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave a message of condolence for the family at www.solimine.com.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from May 16 to May 23, 2020