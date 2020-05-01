Home

Richard J. Collins, on April 27, 2020, of Sewell, formerly of Gloucester Twp. and Saugus, MA. Age 79. Beloved husband of the late Ann (nee Petrie). Devoted father of Robin Collins, Dr. Richard S. Collins (Susan) and Darrin Collins (Joeylynn). Loving grandfather of Richard, Anthony, Caitlyn, Colleen, Megan and Brian and great grandfather of Angelina and Giuliana. Mr. Collins was a volunteer for TBAA Baseball and Soccer. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private burial will take place at St. Josephs Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Collins memory to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may share memories at www. GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from May 1 to May 8, 2020
