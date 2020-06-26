Robert Flower died June 23, 2020 he was born in Lynn Massachusetts April 26, 1930 to Floyd and Marion Flower. He graduated from Saugus High School in 1948 where he played football and served as President of the Senior Class. Following high school Bob served in the Naval Reserve before entering the US Air Force in 1948. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1952 with multiple medals, including the Bronze Star and ribbons earned during the Korean conflict. Bob returned to Saugus, where he served as a regular and reserve police officer from 1952-1960. In 1953 Bob began the General Electric Engineering Training Program. He worked at Precise Metals in Saugus in 1959 before moving to Monroe CT in 1960. Where he worked for Avco Corporation and eventually retired from Sikorsky Aircraft in 1988. He was actively involved with the Monroe Lions Club and started Monroes first Pop Warner football team. Bob was a lifetime member of the VFW, he was Commander to both the Stratford VFW and Connecticut District #1. Bob had a lifelong love of boating, with over 50 years of boating experience on Long Island Sound. He served on the Board of Governors and as chairman for East End Yacht Club where he was a lifetime member. In addition, he was a boating crew member with the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Bob was a life member of the DAV in Milford and the American Legion Post 200. He was also a member of the William Sutton Lodge of Masons in Saugus, MA, the Holten Royal Arch Chapter of Masons of Holten, MA and the Newburyport Commandery Knights Templar in Newburyport, MA. Bob is survived by his son Paul (Nancy), his daughter Cindy Reutter (Ray); five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Services will be held privately at a later date. Celebrate Bobs life by donating to www.dav.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in The Saugus Advertiser from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.