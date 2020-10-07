Rose Saulenas, 95, of Saugus, died peacefully at home after a brief illness. She outlived her five siblings as well as her husband Vit, her son James, and her son-in-law Kevin Knox. She is survived by her children, Marty, Sharon, and Steven, and her daughter-in-law Tonya Jarvis. A 1942 graduate of Saugus High, she worked for the Navy in DC during the war before marrying her high-school sweetheart, Vit Saulenas, a Marine veteran. She devoted herself to raising her children and caring for an extended family of relatives and friends. Any kid who needed a place to stay was welcomed in the Saulenas household. A devoted fan of Tom Brady and the Patriots, she never missed a game. She stayed active until the end. In the year before her death she was still driving herself, grocery shopping, and meeting friends. Rose will be remembered by family and friends as a vivacious, loving person whose zest for life inspired everyone around her. The years did not dim her beauty, outer or inner. She grew older, but she never got old.



