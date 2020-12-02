August 22, 2020, Vero Beach Florida. Stanley J. Drozdowicz, age 75 passed away suddenly on August 22, 2020. The son of the late Henry and Hedy Drozdowicz of Saugus, MA. He attended Saugus schools and graduated in 1962, upon graduation Stanley attended Vesper George School of Art in Boston, Ma where he majored in Commercial Art. He utilized his talent when he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1967. He was stationed in Kansas at Fort McConnell AFB for the duration of his enlistment as a commercial artist. Upon his discharge from the Air Force, Stanley went on to a civil service job for the Navy in Washington D.C. After working for the Navy for a number of years he returned to Saugus to work alongside his father and brother, Richard, in the family business, Candlepin Machine Specialists, Inc. for a number of years. Upon leaving the family business Stan resided in Canada for several years where he managed a bowling alley and pub. He returned to live in Vero Beach, FL to spend his retirement enjoying deep sea fishing, cooking and weekly card games with his many friends. Stan who was a fun loving quirky person will be greatly missed. He is survived by his siblings Frances Drozdowicz of Saugus; Richard & wife Denise of Danvers; Maryann Davis & husband Fred of Danvers; Patricia Palermo of Danvers; Joann Murawski & husband Wally of Kingston NH; along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Stanleys final wishes were to have his ashes taken to sea which was fulfilled by his godson Walter Maselbas of Vero Beach, Fl for which if family is truly grateful.



